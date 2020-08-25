COURT
Cases filed Aug. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Melissa Joan Johnson v. Joseph Allen Johnson, divorce
• Daniel Bolinger, et al. v. Wendee Suzanne Powers et al., lawsuit
• Thomas Joel Vance v. Lisa Gail Groover, divorce
• Melinda Jo McDaniel v. Bobby Ray McDaniel, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Robert D. Proffitt, estate
• Regarding: Spears Waters, estate
Case filed Aug. 21 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Darrell Kirkland v. CRO Realty Inc., General Sessions appeal
Cases filed Aug. 25 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Grande Aviation LLC v. Cliff Buckmaster, miscellaneous
• Katherine Susie Blakeslee v. Liam Thomas Meury, damages
