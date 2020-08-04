Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Froylan Diaz Castillo, 35, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville
Case filed Aug. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Scott Cole Garner v. Linsey Jeanne Sharp, divorce
Case filed Aug. 3 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Courtney Lyne Fish v. James Keith Fish Jr., divorce
Case filed Aug. 4 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Re: Patricia Loretta Rhea, estate
