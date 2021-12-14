COURT
Case filed Dec. 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jason Ray farmer v. Shane A. Blackburn and Andrea L. Blackburn, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Dec. 14 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Katherine Frances Grace v. Anthony Wayne Grace, divorce
Case filed Dec. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Kaylee Alainna Skye Bundy-DeGroodt, summons and termination of parental rights
Cases filed Dec. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Grey Stevenson Gardner v. Melanie Cheyenne Gardner, divorce
• Brendan Dail Brown v. Sarah Beth Brown, divorce
Cases filed Dec. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Hazel Emmaline Phelps, estate
• Regarding: Paul F. Hawkins, estate
• Regarding: Susan Hoagland, estate
• Regarding: David M. Creasman, estate
• Regarding: Mary Louise Cameron Davis, estate
• Regarding: George David Campbell, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.