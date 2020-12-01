COURT
Cases filed Nov. 30 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mikaela Nicole Buckingham v. Tyler Neal Buckingham, divorce
• Debra Kaye Webb v. Thomas Clinton Webb, divorce
• Leisa W. Holt v. Brett Andrew Holt, divorce
Case filed Dec. 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Daniel Keith Covington v. Hannah Ruth Covington, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James W. Cooper, estate
• Regarding: Lula Alice Swartz, estate
• Regarding: Billie Joyce Laux, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.