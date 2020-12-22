COURT
Case filed Dec. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• James A. Horton v. Kerry J. Horton, divorce
Case filed Dec. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Freida B. Hagan v. Brian G. Hagan, divorce
Case filed Dec. 21 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Hannah Elisabeth Farley v. George William Farley, divorce
Case filed Dec. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Martha Maxine Childress, estate
Cases filed Dec. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Harry H. Kidwell, estate
• Regarding: John Paul Sanders Sr., estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.