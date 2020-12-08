COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jordan A. Wright, 28, Mount Prospect, Illinois
Case filed Dec. 4 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Citibank, N.A. v. Joshua Schlussler, foreign judgment
Case filed Dec. 7 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Wesley Alexander Ragsdale, et al., name change
Case filed Dec. 8 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Courtney Moneymaker v. Robert Moneymaker, divorce
Case filed Dec. 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Michael Campbell Delozier, estate
Cases filed Dec. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joann White, estate
• Regarding: Audie M. Hurst, estate
