COURT
Cases filed Feb. 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Daniel Lee Moffatt v. Jessica Katherine Burnette, divorce
• Ragan Joseph Young v. Cassie Lee Young, divorce
• Jason Scott White v. Alicia Ann White, divorce
• Jacob Jackson v. Rachel Elizabeth Rule, legitimation
• James H. Charles v. Susan V. Charles, divorce
Case filed Feb. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Anne Sarah Hack v. Michael James Hack, divorce
Case filed Feb. 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mazel Irene Parsons Andrews, estate
Cases filed Feb. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Morris E. Reardon, estate
• Regarding: Walter Reid Eskew Jr., estate
• Regarding: Loretta Bain, estate
• Regarding: Kenneth H. Russell, estate
