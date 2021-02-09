COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Walter James Williams, 44, Villa Court Circle, Maryville
Cases filed Feb. 8 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cathy K. Neubert v. Donald R. Griffith, personal injury
• American Express National Bank v. Travis Jacques, contract/debt
Case filed Feb. 8 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Thomas Conley Britt Jr. v. Jennifer Kirkland Britt, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jerry Lynn Dishman, estate
• Regarding: Jack David Cooper, estate
Case filed Feb. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jack Wesley Cutshaw, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.