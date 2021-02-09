COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Walter James Williams, 44, Villa Court Circle, Maryville

Cases filed Feb. 8 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Cathy K. Neubert v. Donald R. Griffith, personal injury

• American Express National Bank v. Travis Jacques, contract/debt

Case filed Feb. 8 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Thomas Conley Britt Jr. v. Jennifer Kirkland Britt, divorce

Cases filed Feb. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Jerry Lynn Dishman, estate

• Regarding: Jack David Cooper, estate

Case filed Feb. 9 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Jack Wesley Cutshaw, estate

