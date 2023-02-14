Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
Satine Alese Maples, 51, Strawberry Plains
Colby D. McCall, 21, Chilhowee Road, Maryville
Lee Matthew Hill, 37, Brooklyn Lane, Maryville
Case filed Feb. 13 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Tyra Justice Brown v. Donald A. Candrall and Holp Construction, Inc., damages
Case filed Feb. 10 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Matthew Julius Morie, conservatorship
Cases filed Feb. 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Stephanie Martin v. Ricky Kangas, divorce
Jessica Van Nus v. Camren Van Nus, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Kaylee Brianne Martin v. Brett Andrew Martin
Regarding: Emilia Scot Fujita, name change
Denise Lee Inman v. James Harold Inman, divorce
Barbara Jo Cardwell v. Carl Edward Cardwell, divorce
Paige C. Troutman v. Hunter Dustin Troutman, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Kaleb Alan Penly v. Arielle Elizabeth Thompson, petition for paternity
Tammy Goodwin v. Trey Goodwin, divorce
Case filed Feb. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Judith Ferguson, estate
Regarding: Freddie Ray Sunderland, Sr., estate
Regarding: Rickey Lynn Green, estate
Regarding: Rufus Leon Shields, appointing administrator ad litem
Regarding: Richard George Powers, estate
Case filed Feb. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Donna Lynn Schmutzler, estate
Regarding: Dorothy Jean Kirkland, estate
Regarding: George B. Henry, estate
Regarding: Terry Lynn Heaton, petition for muniment of title
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have Breaking News delivered immediately to your inbox. Don't miss the next big story.
Receive a free weekly newsletter with money advice from Nerdwallet and Dave Ramsey, plus market reports and Blount business news. Register now for FREE.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.