COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• William Dwight Bryant, 57, Dry Valley Road, Townsend
Case filed Feb. 14 in the Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Nikole Hodge Branton v. Paul Daniel Branton, divorce
Case filed Feb. 15 in the Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Jennifer Sloan v. Brant Sloan, divorce
Case filed Feb. 14 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding Leonard H. Lowe, petition for muniment of title
Cases filed Feb. 15 in the Probate Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Regarding Margaret Thomas, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Hazel Marie Bennett, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Peggy Ann Beever, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Louise Mariah Everhart Phillips, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Blount County Chancery Court
• KLV LLC v. Jeffrey Jarrell (et. al), category I lawsuit
• The Fundworks LLC v. Souvenirs of Smokies Inc (et. al), category I lawsuit
Cases filed Feb. 14 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Lisa Colleen Campbell v. James Arnold Campbell, divorce
• Gavin Blade Crider v. Katy Ann Cope Vanover, petition for paternity
Cases filed Feb. 15 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Kenneth Lennox v. Diana Lennox, divorce
• Tracy Smart v. Jason Smart, divorce
• Sara Elizabeth Thompson v. Billy Charles Thompson Jr., divorce
Case filed Feb. 14 in the Law Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• De Lage Landen Financial Services Inc. v. Williamsburg Mailing Services Inc., enforcement of a foreign judgment
