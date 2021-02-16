COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Ashley Sue Noe, 34, Knoxville; also charged with open container of alcoholic beverage
Case filed Feb. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cody H. Wethington v. Jodi L. Raines, lawsuit
Cases filed Feb. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Dahlila Anne Hill v. Samuel Lee Hill, divorce
• Nicholas John Hard v. Cassondra Leigh Hard, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Tracy Cassandra Tisdale v. Jason Frank Tisdale, divorce
• Timothy David Collins v. Kristin Alaine Bogan, divorce
Case filed Feb. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Dwight Haskell Murrell, estate
Cases filed Feb. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Judy Carolyn Giles, estate
• Regarding: Elizabeth A. McDonald, estate
• Regarding: David G. Mills, estate
• Regarding: Robert Meralene Johnson, estate
