COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Ashley Sue Noe, 34, Knoxville; also charged with open container of alcoholic beverage

Case filed Feb. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Cody H. Wethington v. Jodi L. Raines, lawsuit

Cases filed Feb. 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Dahlila Anne Hill v. Samuel Lee Hill, divorce

• Nicholas John Hard v. Cassondra Leigh Hard, divorce

Cases filed Feb. 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Tracy Cassandra Tisdale v. Jason Frank Tisdale, divorce

• Timothy David Collins v. Kristin Alaine Bogan, divorce

Case filed Feb. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Dwight Haskell Murrell, estate

Cases filed Feb. 16 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Judy Carolyn Giles, estate

• Regarding: Elizabeth A. McDonald, estate

• Regarding: David G. Mills, estate

• Regarding: Robert Meralene Johnson, estate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.