COURT
Cases filed Feb. 17 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Vanessa Lee Taylor v. Kevin Robert Taylor, divorce
• Steven Earl Webb v. Hayley Marie Webb, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 18 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Jeweldene Dotson, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Charles E. Prince, petition for testate executor
Case filed Feb. 18 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Hayden Dakota Duncan v. Debbie Michelle Duncan, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 22 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Berina Edmond v. Brian David Tipton, damages and torts
• Regarding Michael Anthony Bizak et. al, name change
Case filed Feb. 22 in the Domestic Division of the General Sessions Court for Blount County
• Cindy Corinne Breeden v. Taylor Ray Lail Breeden, divorce
