COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Amanda Nicole Grimes, 26, Johnson City
Case filed Feb. 23 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cody Michael Hicks and Debora Regina Hicks v. Clarence D. Dunlap, damages
Cases filed Feb. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Todd Denton Smith v. Laura Dawn Smith, divorce
• Michael Benjamin Barnhart v. Mirsada Rasim Barnhart, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John Fredrick Lee Russell v. Donia Marie Russell, legal separation
• Sharolyn Kay Conrad v. Phillip Lloyd Conrad Jr., divorce
Cases filed Feb. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Donald J. Flint, estate
• Regarding: Jean Charlotte Stinnett, estate
• Regarding: Alta Marie White, estate
Cases filed Feb. 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Anna Faye King, estate
• Regarding: Barbara Joann Cable Patrick, estate
• Regarding: Dallas Ray Seaton, estate
• Regarding: Jerry Wayne Sammons, estate
