Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Amanda Nicole Grimes, 26, Johnson City

Case filed Feb. 23 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Cody Michael Hicks and Debora Regina Hicks v. Clarence D. Dunlap, damages

Cases filed Feb. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Todd Denton Smith v. Laura Dawn Smith, divorce

• Michael Benjamin Barnhart v. Mirsada Rasim Barnhart, divorce

Cases filed Feb. 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• John Fredrick Lee Russell v. Donia Marie Russell, legal separation

• Sharolyn Kay Conrad v. Phillip Lloyd Conrad Jr., divorce

Cases filed Feb. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Donald J. Flint, estate

• Regarding: Jean Charlotte Stinnett, estate

• Regarding: Alta Marie White, estate

Cases filed Feb. 23 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Anna Faye King, estate

• Regarding: Barbara Joann Cable Patrick, estate

• Regarding: Dallas Ray Seaton, estate

• Regarding: Jerry Wayne Sammons, estate

