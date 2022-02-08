COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Allen Trent Chadwell, 38, Nails Creek Road, Seymour
• Bryan Scott Adkins, 37, Sharon Wood Lane, Seymour; also charged with violation of financial responsibility law
• Amanda Nicole Lane, 37, Knoxville
Filed Feb. 4 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Shannon Michelle Finger v. Rodney Jason Finger, divorce
• Ana Elizabeth Johnson v. Charles Alfred Johnson, divorce
Filed Feb. 7 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Jaclyn Crystal Marie Patton v. Matthew Brian Guider, divorce
• Jennifer Lou Thompson v. Shawn Avery Thompson, divorce
• Kevin Millsaps v. Tasha Lee Ann Millsaps, divorce
• Jodi R. Moody v. Christopher Wade, divorce
• Evan Matthew McCoy v. Caitlin McKayla Swibaker, petition for paternity
