COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Allen Trent Chadwell, 38, Nails Creek Road, Seymour

• Bryan Scott Adkins, 37, Sharon Wood Lane, Seymour; also charged with violation of financial responsibility law

• Amanda Nicole Lane, 37, Knoxville

Filed Feb. 4 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County

• Shannon Michelle Finger v. Rodney Jason Finger, divorce

• Ana Elizabeth Johnson v. Charles Alfred Johnson, divorce

Filed Feb. 7 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County

• Jaclyn Crystal Marie Patton v. Matthew Brian Guider, divorce

• Jennifer Lou Thompson v. Shawn Avery Thompson, divorce

• Kevin Millsaps v. Tasha Lee Ann Millsaps, divorce

• Jodi R. Moody v. Christopher Wade, divorce

• Evan Matthew McCoy v. Caitlin McKayla Swibaker, petition for paternity

