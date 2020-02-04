Cases filed Feb. 4 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding Donald Lee Collett, name change

Case filed Feb. 4 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Victor L. Salyer, estate

Case filed Feb. 4 in the Blount County Chancery Court:

• Daniel Timothy Sawyer v Paden Kells Schmidt Sawyer, divorce 

Case filed Feb. 4 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Hunter Lee Russell v. Cyan Skye Bailey, divorce 

Case(s) filed Dec. 5 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Martha Millsaps v. McElroy Truck Line Inc., damages/torts 

