Cases filed Feb. 4 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding Donald Lee Collett, name change
Case filed Feb. 4 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Victor L. Salyer, estate
Case filed Feb. 4 in the Blount County Chancery Court:
• Daniel Timothy Sawyer v Paden Kells Schmidt Sawyer, divorce
Case filed Feb. 4 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Hunter Lee Russell v. Cyan Skye Bailey, divorce
Case(s) filed Dec. 5 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Martha Millsaps v. McElroy Truck Line Inc., damages/torts
