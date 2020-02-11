Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Wiley Meredith Rutledge, 69, Cleveland
Case filed Feb. 10 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Melissa Ann Mynatt v. Ronald James Wilson, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 10 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Angelina Howell Ingle, estate
Cases filed Feb. 7 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Knoxville Excavating, LLC v. Tuckaleechee Utility District, contract debt
