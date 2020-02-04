Case filed Feb. 4 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Aaron Bishop v Allison Fay Bishop, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 5 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding Bryce Carlos Alberto Cochran, estate
• Allison Nicole Burkett v. John Cody Burkett, divorce
Case filed Feb. 5 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Gloria R. Hembree, estate
• Regarding Carson W. Hicks, estate
Case filed Feb. 4 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ray Kaylor v. Molly Callihan and Cecil Callihan, damages/tort
