Case filed Feb. 4 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Michael Aaron Bishop v Allison Fay Bishop, divorce

Cases filed Feb. 5 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding Bryce Carlos Alberto Cochran, estate 

• Allison Nicole Burkett v. John Cody Burkett, divorce

Case filed Feb. 5 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Gloria R. Hembree, estate

• Regarding Carson W. Hicks, estate 

Case filed Feb. 4 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Ray Kaylor v. Molly Callihan and Cecil Callihan, damages/tort 

Follow @sshreports on Twitter for more from county government reporter Shelby Harris. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.