COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Summer Ray Valadez, 18, Madisonville; also charged with introduction of drugs into a penal facility
Cases filed Jan. 11 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• State Farm Fire and Casualty Company as subrogee for Richard and Carolyn Anderson v. Ledbetter Htg & Air Inc., contract
• Magnuson Hotels d/b/a The Magnuson Company LLC v. Pete Hira (individually) and Pete Hira d/b/a Royal Extended Stay d/b/a Royal Inn Knoxville Airport Alcoa d/b/a Budget Inn Alcoa d/b/a M-Star Hotel Alcoa, contract/debt
Cases filed Jan. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lloyd Randall McPherson v. Tanya Kaye McPherson, divorce
• Jason Lee Smith v. Reba Lee Smith, divorce
• Ruben Cedeno Erazo v. Maritza Laureano Cedeno, divorce
• Jan Krupsa v. Sabrina Lynn Roberts, divorce
• Ty K. Orr v. Makayla M. Hull, paternity
• Kristen B. Diamond v. Adam G. Diamond, divorce
Case filed Jan. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Travis Robert Whaley, name change
Case filed Jan. 12 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Traci Lynn Bivens v. Michael Jerome Bivens, divorce
Case filed Jan. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Douglas B. Carver, estate
