COURT
Case filed Jan. 14 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Wanda Dale Blevins v. David Carroll Blevins, divorce
Case filed Jan. 18 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Regarding: Jordan Edward Cooper, conservatorship
Cases filed Jan. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• David Rice Gillette v. Christian Tolliver Matthews, divorce
• Kendrick Edward Lawson v. Amber Lawson, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Kenneth John Masters, estate
• Regarding: Claudia Lisbeth Rust, estate
