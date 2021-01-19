COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Benjamin Lance Holloway, 41, Knoxville
• Jorden Cierra Wade, 25, McTeer Street, Greenback
• Bobby Joe Stillwell, 42, Nebo Road, Walland
• Rodney Lee Wittenauer, 53, Big Springs Road, Maryville
Case filed Jan. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sarah Ann Reed v. Jonathon Aaron Stinnet, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Amanda P. Vanover v. Marcus Vanover, divorce
• Dawn Renee Belt v. William Andrew Belt, divorce
• Brandi Alvis v. Christopher M. Carey, divorce
• Angela Jamison Anderton v. Steven Leslie Anderton, divorce
Case filed Jan. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joann R. Giffin, estate
Case filed Jan. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jackie Edward Welch Sr., estate
