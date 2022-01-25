COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dylan Avi Varner, 24, Knoxville; also charged with simple possession of meth and use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Robert Glen Sparks IV, 24, Sevierville Road, Maryville; also charged with two counts of assault and accidents resulting in damage to vehicle
• Edin Josue Lopez-Quintanilla, 23, Highland Road, Maryville; also charged with expired/no license
• Michael David Saunders, 35, King Street, Maryville; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence and driving while license revoked
Case filed Jan. 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Edna K. Johnson v. Richard L. Hatcher, damages
Case filed Jan. 25 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Crystal Marie Parker v. Jason Lee Parker, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Thomas Melvin Jenkins Sr., estate
• Regarding: Rebecca Marshall Klenk, estate
• Regarding: Mariam Carlton Garrett Little, estate
• Regarding: Jennie Ruth Long, estate
• Regarding: Margie Ruth Kilgore, estate
