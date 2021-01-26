COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Belit Jade Garland Hackney, 35, Lenoir City
Case filed Jan. 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Audrey Jean Parsons v. Donald Charles Parsons, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lucy Alice Settlemyre, estate
• Regarding: Fred Roberson Everett, estate
Cases filed Jan. 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Dorothy B. Bushing, estate
• Regarding: Dena M. Eubanks, estate
• Regarding: Bob Ray Phipps, estate
• Regarding: Phyllis Ann Nichols, estate
• Regarding: Helen Beaty Holt, estate
