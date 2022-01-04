COURT
Cases filed Jan. 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Gary and Tammy Thompson v. Robert K. Carpenter and Colvin & Son Heating Company Inc., vehicle accident damages
Case filed Jan. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Maria Thornton v. David Charles Thornton, divorce
Case filed Jan. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tyler Hunter Bryant v. Kennedy Marissa Bryant, divorce
Case filed Jan. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Michael Benjamin Barnhart, estate
Cases filed Jan. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James Calvin Hunt, estate
• Regarding: Milburn Andrew Beal, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.