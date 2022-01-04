COURT

Cases filed Jan. 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Gary and Tammy Thompson v. Robert K. Carpenter and Colvin & Son Heating Company Inc., vehicle accident damages

Case filed Jan. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Maria Thornton v. David Charles Thornton, divorce

Case filed Jan. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Tyler Hunter Bryant v. Kennedy Marissa Bryant, divorce

Case filed Jan. 3 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Michael Benjamin Barnhart, estate

Cases filed Jan. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: James Calvin Hunt, estate

• Regarding: Milburn Andrew Beal, estate 

