COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Dadrian Jerome Love, 36, Tate Road, Rockford
Case filed Jan. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Susan Marie St Germain v. Kenneth John St Germain Jr., divorce
Cases filed Jan. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Barbara J. Tipton, estate
• Regarding: Richard Neel Bagwell, estate
Case filed Jan. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Karen Petrey, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.