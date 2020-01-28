Cases filed Jan. 27 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kimberly Susan Nicley v. Christopher Gregory Hurley, divorce 

• Stephen Mark Shirk V. Janet Evelyn Shirk, divorce

Cases filed Jan. 28 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Charlotte Ann Caroll v. Nathaniel Ray Carroll, divorce 

• Todd Alvin Peak v. Ashley Nichole Peak, divorce 

Case filed Jan. 27 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Martha J. Ragland, estate 

Cases filed Jan. 28 in the Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding Billie Erline Edwards, estate

• Regarding Bernard Joseph Sinkiewicz Jr., estate 

• Regarding Irene E. Sainato, estate

• Regarding Wayne L. Lecher, estate

• Regarding Kenneth Charles Bolton, estate

• Phyllis Roselee Atchley, estate

Case filed Jan. 27 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:

• John Ralph Parham v. Rebecca Kay Eckert, divorce

Case filed Jan. 28 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Christa LeAnne Farmer v. Daniel Joseph Farmer, divorce

Case filed Jan. 27 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Crestwood Medical Center v. Christopher L. Blas, foreign judgement/ miscellaneous general civil 

Cases filed Jan. 28 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• Barbara J. Naylor v. Blount County Sheriff's Office, Megan K. Householder in her official capacity, damages/torts

• Laura Denise Phillips v. Elmer Carlos McCarrol, damages/torts

• Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce v. Joan Copley, miscellaneous general civil 

• Broadway Carpets v. Tennessee Valley Builders LLC, Terry ORR, contract debt

