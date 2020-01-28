Cases filed Jan. 27 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kimberly Susan Nicley v. Christopher Gregory Hurley, divorce
• Stephen Mark Shirk V. Janet Evelyn Shirk, divorce
Cases filed Jan. 28 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Charlotte Ann Caroll v. Nathaniel Ray Carroll, divorce
• Todd Alvin Peak v. Ashley Nichole Peak, divorce
Case filed Jan. 27 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Martha J. Ragland, estate
Cases filed Jan. 28 in the Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Billie Erline Edwards, estate
• Regarding Bernard Joseph Sinkiewicz Jr., estate
• Regarding Irene E. Sainato, estate
• Regarding Wayne L. Lecher, estate
• Regarding Kenneth Charles Bolton, estate
• Phyllis Roselee Atchley, estate
Case filed Jan. 27 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:
• John Ralph Parham v. Rebecca Kay Eckert, divorce
Case filed Jan. 28 in the Domestic Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Christa LeAnne Farmer v. Daniel Joseph Farmer, divorce
Case filed Jan. 27 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Crestwood Medical Center v. Christopher L. Blas, foreign judgement/ miscellaneous general civil
Cases filed Jan. 28 in the Law Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• Barbara J. Naylor v. Blount County Sheriff's Office, Megan K. Householder in her official capacity, damages/torts
• Laura Denise Phillips v. Elmer Carlos McCarrol, damages/torts
• Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce v. Joan Copley, miscellaneous general civil
• Broadway Carpets v. Tennessee Valley Builders LLC, Terry ORR, contract debt
