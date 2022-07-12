COURT

Case filed July 11 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jeremy Ellison v. Braden Trucking LLC and SBE Trucking LLC, damages/torts

• Joanna Ellis v. Deaver Shattuck, contract/debt

• Mint Meadows Subdivision Home Owners Association; John Armold v. Mike Querry and Jennifer Querry, real estate matters

Case filed July 11 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Maureen Frame v. Perry Frame, divorce

Cases filed July 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Elizabeth Ann Morris v. William Kelly Morris, divorce

• Stanley Owen Tipton v. Linda Fay Holder, divorce

Cases filed July 11 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Regarding Sondra L. Driscoll, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Wilva Mary Newman, petition for muniment of title 

Cases filed July 12 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court: 

• Regarding John E. Boaz, affidavit for large estate 

• Regarding Jean C. Hicks, petition for a testate executor

• Regarding Fred Robert Reagan, petition for a testate executor

• Regarding Carol S. McGhee, petition for a testate executor

