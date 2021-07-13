COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Maynard Arthur Honabach, 66, East Brown School Road, Maryville
Case filed July 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• James D. Sutton and Joyce Sutton v. Clayton Sipe, damages
Case filed July 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mary Ann Miller v. Danny Taylor Miller, divorce
Cases filed July 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Trinity Houston Kidd v. Dawn Jean Olson, divorce
• Matthew Ryan Schoonover v. Crystal Jennifer Newkirk, divorce
• Regarding: David Josiah McAmis, conservatorship
Case filed July 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joan Rickman, estate
Cases filed July 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joyce J. O'Conner, estate
• Regarding: Justin Anthony Grandaw, conservatorship
• Regarding: Della M. Phillips, estate
