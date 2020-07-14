Court Records
Cases filed July 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jose L. Garcia v. Harmmony R. Moore, divorce
• Mark Wayne Russell v. Cathy Amette Russell, divorce
Case filed July 13 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cynthia Gail Gregory v. Erica Lynn Bigard and Total Transportation of Mississippi LLC, damages
Case filed July 14 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joshua Ward v. Nicholas A. Sanchez, damages
