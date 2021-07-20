Court Records
Cases filed July 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Damien Patrick Brady v. Shelly Marie Beglau, divorce
• Brenda Louise Montalvo v. Rene Gonzalez Montalvo, divorce
• Rose Anna Brown, et al., Robert Mendelhall Brown, et al. v. Megan Melissa Brown, lawsuit
Case filed July 19 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Chelsey Sierra Boyd v. Nicholas Sean Boyd, divorce
Case filed July 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Thomas M. Foster, estate
Case filed July 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Claude P. Washington, estate
