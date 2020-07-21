COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Wayne Leslie Willis, 41, Ridgeview Drive, Maryville
Cases filed July 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Megan Suzette Hamilton v. Jonah Dwight Hamilton, divorce
• Kimberly Ann Myers v. Mark Anthony Myers, divorce
• Cally Ann Robbins v. Charles Matt Wates, divorce
• Michelle Ann Ellis v. William Thomas Ellis Jr., divorce
Cases filed July 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Howard H. Swaney, estate
• Regarding: Roy Matson Pennington Sr., estate
Case filed July 17 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Yolanda Y. Jordan v. Blount Memorial Hospital Inc., damages
Case filed July 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Paul Swierkowski and Meggan Swierkowski v. Simmons Bank, real estate
