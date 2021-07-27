COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jami Leanne Hensley, 30, Atlantic Avenue, Maryville
Case filed July 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Alice Asher v. Billy Gene Franklin III, Sheila Ann Myers and Stacy Dawn Franklin, damages/torts
Cases filed July 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joseph Ryan Harrell v. Kristy Michelle Young, legitimation
• Adam Charles Parton v. Brooke Elizabeth Parton, divorce
Cases filed July 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Hubert Arence Queen Jr., name change
• Regarding: Dennis Stephen DePrima, name change
Case filed July 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Audine B. Cooper, estate
Case filed July 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Homer Willis Prince, estate
