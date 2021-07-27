COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jami Leanne Hensley, 30, Atlantic Avenue, Maryville

Case filed July 26 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Alice Asher v. Billy Gene Franklin III, Sheila Ann Myers and Stacy Dawn Franklin, damages/torts

Cases filed July 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Joseph Ryan Harrell v. Kristy Michelle Young, legitimation

• Adam Charles Parton v. Brooke Elizabeth Parton, divorce

Cases filed July 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: Hubert Arence Queen Jr., name change

• Regarding: Dennis Stephen DePrima, name change

Case filed July 26 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Audine B. Cooper, estate

Case filed July 27 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Homer Willis Prince, estate

