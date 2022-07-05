COURT

Case filed July 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Tracey Elizabeth Farr v. Ronald Shane Tymon, divorce

• William Jackson Malone v. Joy Releford Malone, divorce

Case filed July 5 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Agnes West Tomlinson, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Jean Jones, petition for testate executor

• Regarding Alison Marshall, affidavit for a small estate

• Regarding Florence E. Louth, affidavit for a large estate

