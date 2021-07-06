COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Henoc Garcia Martinez, 47, Chicago
• Shannon Andre Burchfield, 36, Nebo Mountain Road, Walland; also charged with two counts of reckless endangerment (no weapon/no injury), failing to provide proof of financial responsibility and driving on a suspended license
• Patsy Breeden Crye, 64, Boxwood Avenue, Alcoa
• Jair Yoshua Pozos Cardenas, 31, Old Niles Ferry Pike, Greenback
• Benjamin Robert Metcalf, 38, Lord Avenue, Maryville
• Angel Leeann Howard, 28, Cerritos Way, Louisville
Case filed July 6 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• John Lahman, trustee, v. Rebekah L. Phelps, et al., lawsuit
Case filed July 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christy Oakes v. Susan Strain, other domestic relations
Cases filed July 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Vance Aaron Wallace v. Ashley Nichole Wallace, divorce
• Tiffany Lynn Cheney v. Mark Alvis Cheney, divorce
Case filed July 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Katelyn Brianne Bell, name change
Cases filed July 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Robert G. Mann Jr., estate
• Regarding: Patricia Lasater Mosier, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.