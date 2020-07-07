Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence:
• Richard Neil Hicks, 46, Wheatfield Drive, Louisville; also charged with texting while driving and resisting arrest
Case filed July 7 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Wanda Lee Vaughn v. Mark Eugene Fields, divorce
Case filed July 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Bennie Edwin Nelson, estate
Case filed July 7 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James Richard Can Arsdall, estate
