COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Dieontea Montez Stewart, 39, North Wright Road, Alcoa

Cases filed May 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Bonnie Estelle Rose Vineyard v. Jonathan Luc Kibbe, divorce

• Caitlin Ann Freeman v. Tobias Alexander Freeman, divorce

Cases filed May 31 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court 

• Natalie Shaw v. Kristian Shaw, divorce

• Anna Haugen v. Joshua Haugen, divorce

• Kellie Todd White v. Spencer Aaron White, divorce

Case filed May 31 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Tina Marie Anthony v. David Wayne Anthony, divorce

