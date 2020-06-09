Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kevin Lee Trent, 32, Stonetree Drive, Maryville
• Carlos Fabricio Garcia, 21, Andy Carr Avenue, Alcoa
Case filed June 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Donald Arden v. Micah Burnett, damages
Case filed June 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Leah Elizabeth Fitzgerald v. Eric Scott Fitzgerald, divorce
Cases filed June 9 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brian Enos v. Laura Kristina Enos, divorce
• Jarrod C. Cooper v. Christina M. Cooper, divorce
• Devon Stone v. Justin Alan Chrisman, divorce
• Chevy Michelle Stone v. Anthony Stone, divorce
Cases filed June 9 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding Leonard Louis Bruzzichesi, estate
• Regarding Royston P. Coppenger Jr., estate
• Regarding Delphine L. Hughes Beal, estate
