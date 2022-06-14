COURT

Cases filed June 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Christy Ann White v. Christopher Abraham White, divorce

• Tommy Joe Bowers v. Tina Marie Bowers, divorce

Case filed June 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Randall Lee Tucker v. Kimberly Kay Tucker, divorce

Cases filed June 14 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Jack Cleo McNeily, petition for testate executor

• Regarding Carl J. Kirby, petition for testate executor 

• Regarding Charles W. Ferst III, petition for testate executor

• Regarding Linda Jean Nelson, petition for muniment of title

• Regarding John Michael Bee, affidavit for large estate

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.