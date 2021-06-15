COURT
Case filed June 15 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Darren Franz and Pamela Franz v. Oscar Fines, damages/torts
Case filed June 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Micah Lee Sherwood v. Miranda Gail Sherwood, divorce
Cases filed June 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Albert E. Schmidt, estate
• Regarding: Ronnie Howard Davis, estate
Cases filed June 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: William Richard Baker Jr., estate
• Regarding: William H. Morehead, estate
• Regarding: Bernard M. Starner, estate
• Regarding: Mary T. Davis, estate
• Regarding: Geraldine J. Garner, estate
