COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kirk Arden Dalton, 38, Tellico Plains; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession and casual exchange
Case filed June 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kaitlyn Nicole Flynn v. David Brieson Flynn, divorce
Cases filed June 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Steven M. Schmidt v. Lori M. Schmidt, divorce
• Sarah Marie Ella Costalunga v. Jon Mitchell Hansrote, divorce
• Yolanda Edith Berumen v. David Jay Swain, divorce
Case filed June 16 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Brittany Sierra Clayton v. Danuel Ray Clayton, divorce
Cases filed June June 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Carl Edward Tipton, estate
• Regarding: Stanley Mainor, estate
Case filed June 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joel A. Wilson v. Courtney J. Cutting, damages
