COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Kirk Arden Dalton, 38, Tellico Plains; also charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession and casual exchange

Case filed June 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kaitlyn Nicole Flynn v. David Brieson Flynn, divorce

Cases filed June 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Steven M. Schmidt v. Lori M. Schmidt, divorce

• Sarah Marie Ella Costalunga v. Jon Mitchell Hansrote, divorce

• Yolanda Edith Berumen v. David Jay Swain, divorce

Case filed June 16 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Brittany Sierra Clayton v. Danuel Ray Clayton, divorce

Cases filed June June 16 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Carl Edward Tipton, estate

• Regarding: Stanley Mainor, estate

Case filed June 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Joel A. Wilson v. Courtney  J. Cutting, damages

