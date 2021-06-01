COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jonathan Collin Russell, 28, North Ruth Street, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Ronald Lynn Rogers, 50, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
• Richard Scott Marsh, 30, Nobel Street, Alcoa
Cases filed May 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tifani Sue Sierra Oakes v. Joshua Preston Oakes, divorce
• Mary Elizabeth Cooper v. Clifford Dwight Cooper, divorce
• Tatiana Shaunte Magdalena v. Christian Javier Magdalena, divorce
Case filed June 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ramona Gail Bright v. Kenneth James Bright, divorce
Case filed May 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: John Robert Brown, estate
Cases filed June 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Joseph Lee Robbins, estate
• Regarding: Callie P. Brown, estate
