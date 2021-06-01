COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jonathan Collin Russell, 28, North Ruth Street, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license

• Ronald Lynn Rogers, 50, Calderwood Highway, Maryville

• Richard Scott Marsh, 30, Nobel Street, Alcoa

Cases filed May 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Tifani Sue Sierra Oakes v. Joshua Preston Oakes, divorce

• Mary Elizabeth Cooper v. Clifford Dwight Cooper, divorce

• Tatiana Shaunte Magdalena v. Christian Javier Magdalena, divorce

Case filed June 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Ramona Gail Bright v. Kenneth James Bright, divorce

Case filed May 28 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: John Robert Brown, estate

Cases filed June 1 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Joseph Lee Robbins, estate

• Regarding: Callie P. Brown, estate

