COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Brandon Dale Tulloch, 38, West Millers Cove Road, Walland
Case filed June 21 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development v. William L. Myers, miscellaneous general civil
Case filed June 22 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• American Express National Bank v. Russell Lion, contract/debt
Case filed June 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Heather Patience Nicole Demarcus v. John Christopher Demarcus, divorce
Cases filed June 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jack O. Rose v. Betty Ann Kirkland, lawsuit
• Melody Rae Naron v. James Vernon Naron II, divorce
Cases filed June 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Elizabeth "Betsy" Clayton, estate
• Regarding: Kevin Wesley Shope, estate
