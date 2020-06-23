Court Records
Case filed June 22 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Lilly Belle Martin, name change
Cases filed June 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Verna Preston v. James Donald Preston, divorce
• Rony Romero Mendez Baten, guardianship
Case filed June 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Brenda Lewis, estate
Cases filed June 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Jimmy Ronald Hammond, estate
• Regarding: Alice Masters Nicholls, estate
• Regarding: Ella Mae Greene, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.