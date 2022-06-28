COURT

Cases filed June 27 in Blount County Chancery Court 

• Georgia Evett Hood v. Toby Montana Hood, divorce

• American Express National Bank v. Michael Poore, contract/debt

Case filed June 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court 

• Lynda Annette Poche Fornea v. Michael Alton Fornea, divorce

Cases filed June 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Kimberly J. Poole v. William Alan Poole, divorce 

• Amber Ruth Ann Ross v. Jonathan Michael Ross, divorce

• Sabrina Kay Cooper v. Donna Kestler, category 3 lawsuit/grandparent visitation

• Walter Zachary Willis v. Rebecca Paige Willis, divorce

• James Stephen McCallie v. Rachel Corinne McCallie, divorce

Cases filed June 27 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Henrietta Avery, affidavit for a small estate

• Regarding Wanda F. Emert, petition for muniment of title

• Regarding Betty H. Feezell, petition for testate executor

• Regarding Condon Davis, petition for testate executor

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.