Court Records
Case filed June 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Thomas Jayson Pacer v. Billie Anne Pacer, divorce
Cases filed June 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Carrie Jeffries v. Jonathan Jeffries, divorce
• Therese Anttoinell Bledsoe Asbury v. Larry Asbury, divorce
• Regarding: Antonetta Miller, name change
• Regarding: Tarion Marques Howard, guardianship
Cases filed June 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Eugene Blake McCampbell, estate
• Regarding: Flotilla M. Morgan, estate
