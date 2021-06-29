COURT
Case filed June 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Bank of America N.A. f/k/a FIA Card Services N.A. v. Rhonda Lowery a/k/a Rhonda K. Barnard a/k/a Rhonda K. Lowery, contract/debt
Case filed June 28 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Jay Combes v. Keith A. Edmonds Jr., lawsuit
Cases filed June 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mary Anne Kimbriel v. Gary Mike Kimbriel, divorce
• Andrew Logan Huddleston v. Ashley Victoria Huddleston, divorce
• David Melton Cruze II v. Lindsey Marie Cruze, divorce
• Regarding: Kaylee Rayne Fowler Millsaps, et al., name change
• Mark Samuel Smith v. Whitney Nicole Marie Jenkins, divorce
Cases filed June 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Shaun Michael Smith v. Samantha Viann Smith, divorce
• Regarding: Betty J. Hicks, conservatorship
Cases filed June 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Ruth Matlock, estate
• Regarding: Mary Nell Nasser, estate
• Regarding: Brian James Boudreau, estate
• Regarding: Sue Carol Nichols, estate
Cases filed June 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Edith Christine Murnane, estate
• Regarding: Debra Lee McCall, estate
• Regarding: Melinda Ann Lucas, estate
• Regarding: Blair Minton, estate
