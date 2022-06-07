COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Seth Howe, 20, North Farnum Street, Friendsville

• Gabriel Workman Saddler, 39, Brewster Street, Alcoa

Case filed June 6 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Bradley E. Bryant v. Christine Johnson, damages/torts

Case filed June 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding Kendra Louise Lewis, name change

• Jeremy Paul Baldwin v. Candice Marie Baldwin, divorce

Case filed June 6 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding James Ronald Tindell Jr., petition for intestate administration

Cases filed June 7 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding George William Hammon Sr., affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Virginia Lee Myers Porter, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding James Edward Beckham, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Robert Wayne Pritchett II, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Stephen Wayne Goddard, affidavit for a large estate

