COURT
Cases filed March 14 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• Patricia R. Nichols v. Ronald L. Shanahan and Murphy's Bobcat, Inc., damages/torts
• Progressive Hawaii Insurance Company v. Latoya Coffin, damages/torts
Cases filed March 15 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• Trever Ryan Moore v. Kendra Elyse Moore, divorce
• Juanita Hardy v. Patrick Andrew Hardy, divorce
• Regarding Kylan James Wyckoff, name change
• Suzanne Michelle Tiano v. John Kevin Tiano II, divorce
Cases filed March 14 in the Probate Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Ann Lucile Shuele, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Lucile K. Mattern, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Mary Pardue Jones, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Leo Michael Phillips, affidavit for a large estate
Cases filed March 15 in the Probate Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Johnny Rhea Parker, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Mary C. Prater, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Clifford H. Henry, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Grady Lee Lindsey, affidavit for a small estate
• Regarding William H. Cully, affidavit for a large estate
