COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Betty Jo Armstrong, 35, Celtic Road, Maryville

Case filed March 15 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• George Thomas Davis and Sharon Davis v. Jeremy Frazier, Shawna Frazier and Thomas S. Frazier, damages

Case filed March 16 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Rita Angela Selvage v. George Ray Selvage, divorce

Case filed March 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Brandi Nicole Torbett v. Troy William Torbett, divorce

Case filed March 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• John S. Wishmire v. Connie S. Wishmire, divorce

Cases filed March 15 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Buena B. Brewer, estate

• Regarding: David L. Cook, estate

Cases filed March 16 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Donald Lucien Dardar, estate

• Regarding: Virginia Lawson Stanton, estate

