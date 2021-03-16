COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Betty Jo Armstrong, 35, Celtic Road, Maryville
Case filed March 15 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• George Thomas Davis and Sharon Davis v. Jeremy Frazier, Shawna Frazier and Thomas S. Frazier, damages
Case filed March 16 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Rita Angela Selvage v. George Ray Selvage, divorce
Case filed March 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brandi Nicole Torbett v. Troy William Torbett, divorce
Case filed March 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John S. Wishmire v. Connie S. Wishmire, divorce
Cases filed March 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Buena B. Brewer, estate
• Regarding: David L. Cook, estate
Cases filed March 16 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Donald Lucien Dardar, estate
• Regarding: Virginia Lawson Stanton, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.