COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Cecilena Ortega-Chapman, 43, Nean Lean, Maryville
Case filed March 1 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Mark Alan Johnston v. Melissa Lynn Logan Johnston, divorce
Cases filed Feb. 28 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Robert Baugh, petition for intestate administration
• Regarding Hattie Myers, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Kenneth P. Whaley, transfer from foreign country
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.