COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Justin Raley Rogers, 43, Grand Vista Drive, Maryville
Case filed March 22 in Blount County Chancery Court
•Sandra L. Barese v. Daniel Orr (et. al), category I lawsuit
Cases filed March 21 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• Tina Nell McMurray v. Larry William Thacker, divorce
• Teresa Faye Elliott v. Eugene Charles Elliott, divorce
• Sandra Lynn Stanton Lankford v. Michael Anthony Wayne Lankford, divorce
Case filed March 22 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court
• John David Walker Jr. v. Diane Elizabeth Walker, property dispute
Cases filed March 22 in the Probate Division of the Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Marie K. Busch, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Buddy Cathcart, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Charles Mayford Lane, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Marion E. Goodman, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Jennifer Leilani Baker, petition for intestate administration
• Regarding Sean Ryan Baker, petition for intestate administration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.